Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of civil rights leader Rev. Jessie Jackson, is home after hospitalization for Covid-19

Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, was released from a Chicago hospital Friday as she recovers from Covid-19.

Her husband remains hospitalized at a rehab facility, the family said in a statement.

"Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home," Jackson's son Jonathan said in a written statement. "Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the Covid-19 virus."

A family spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday night that Jacqueline Jackson, 77, had arrived at home.

"Our father remains at The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is continuing to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy," Jonathan Jackson said. "We urge all who have not yet been vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus to do so immediately."

The couple was hospitalized last month at Northwestern Memorial in Chicago. The reverend, 79, was subsequently transferred to a rehab hospital to focus on treatment for his Parkinson's disease.

Jackson received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose in January at an event to promote African American confidence in vaccinations, according to a statement at the time from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Due to the more dangerous nature of the Delta variant, breakthrough infections for those who are vaccinated have been reported, largely among those who are older or immunocompromised.

In February, the civil rights leader underwent successful surgery after being hospitalized for abdominal discomfort. In 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurological disorder with no cure.

