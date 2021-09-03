Drake drops new album 'Certified Lover Boy' overnight

Drake has dropped his new album, "Certified Lover Boy."

He revealed the news with an Instagram post saying, "CLB FOR YOUR LISTENING PLEASURE EVERYWHERE @ 2AM EST."

Music producer Benny Blanco commented on the post, writing, "when u see a timestamp on a drake album u don't even have to press play to know it's outta here."

A recent billboard campaign by the rapper revealed multiple artists make cameos on the tracks. JNicki Minaj, AY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and Project Pat all have contributions. Drake also gives writing credits to John Lennon and Paul McCartney for sampling the Beatles' "Michelle" on his song "Champagne Poetry."

"TSU" lists R. Kelly as a lyricist.

Last summer, Drake announced the album would be out in January 2021 but was delayed when he needed knee surgery.

"Certified Lover Boy" follows 2018's "Scorpion."

Hours after Drake's announcement, Lil Nas X confirmed that his new album "Montero" was coming, and trolled Drake by taking his cover and making it his own.

"MONTERO, THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021," the "Old Town Road" rapper tweeted.

