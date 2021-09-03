Lil Nas X trolls Drake with album 'pregnancy' announcement

If there's one thing Lil Nas X knows well, it's how to get a rise out of Drake fans.

The "Industry Baby" rapper, real name Montero Hill, took the internet by storm once again this week after ruthlessly trolling Drake's album announcement.

On Monday, Drake announced that his next album, "Certified Lover Boy," would be released on Friday September 3. The Canadian rapper confirmed the news with a reveal of the album's cover art, by Damien Hirst, which depicts a series of emojis of pregnant women.

Hours later, Lil Nas X confirmed that his highly-anticipated new album "Montero" was on its way, by taking Drake's cover and making it his own --with one notable change.

"MONTERO, THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021," the "Old Town Road" hitmaker tweeted alongside 12 pregnant man emojis.

"Oh, look. You're taking something that isn't yours and changing it up a bit... again," one Twitter user wrote.

Lil Nas X previously drew the wrath of FKA Twigs fans over the visual similarities between the singer's "Cellophane" video and his "Montero (Call My By Your Name)" music video-- which saw him descend into the pits of hell on a stripper pole. FKA Twigs later addressed the allegations, saying she was grateful to him for "acknowledging the inspiration" her video gave him and "fully supports" his "expression".

On Thursday. Lil Nas X upped the ante against Drake by celebrating the forthcoming release with a pregnancy photoshoot, calling the project his "baby."

In the series of images shared on his Instagram page, the 22-year-old star is dressed in a white satin robe as he cradles his fake baby bump. The "pregnant" singer wears a crown of white flowers and holds a bouquet beside a swimming pool.

The last photo included was a fake baby scan, showing he was "expecting" his debut studio album.

"SURPRISE! I can't believe I'm finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021," the accompanying caption read.

CNN has reached out to Drake's representatives for comment.

This isn't the first time Lil Nas X has parodied a Drake release. In 2019 he joked that he would be naming his debut album "Nothing Was The Same" -- exactly the same as Drake's 2013 album.

He then unveiled his take on Drake's album cover, tweeting an almost identical image featuring his side profile against a cloud filled blue background.

