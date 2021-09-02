Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Britney Spears will not be charged over dispute with staff member

Britney Spears will not be charged over dispute with staff member

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Authorities will not be pursuing charges against Britney Spears after investigators looked into a dispute with the singer and one of her employees.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Wednesday that after reviewing the case submitted by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, they decline to file charges "based upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone."

Last month Spears' housekeeper alleged that the singer struck a cell phone out of her hand during an argument over the veterinary care of her dog.

"This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder -- nothing more than a fabricated 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," Mathew Rosengart, attorney for Spears, said in a statement to CNN at the time. "Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately. "

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner is in the midst of a public battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her court-ordered conservatorship. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events