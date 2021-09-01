Clear
Tom Holland wishes Zendaya a happy birthday

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

In what we're sure is a completely platonic message, Tom Holland wished "Spider-Man" co-star Zendaya a happy birthday on Wednesday, posting a sweet note to Instagram.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx ," Holland wrote.

Speculation about the pair's connection off-screen has swirled for months after they were photographed getting quite close by paparazzi. This is the most public acknowledgment Holland has made of Zendaya since then.

Hours later, Zendaya replied, "Calling now," followed by a heart emoji.

Look, you don't have to care about this. It's not news, but it is fun. And, at the very least, it is incredibly enjoyable promotion for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," out in December, during a dark and bleak news time.

Let the people have their jollies.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

