When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes

The fall TV season is almost here, so what better time to highlight some of television's most-anticipated returns?
Call it a preview. Call it a calendar. Just don't call it comprehensive. Do you know how many TV shows exist right now?
September 2
- "A.P. Bio" (Peacock)
September 3
- "Billions" (Showtime)
September 7
- "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
September 10
- "Lucifer: The Final Season" (Netflix)
September 17
- "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
September 20
- "Dancing With the Stars" (ABC), this time with the show's first-ever same-sex dancing pair
- "The Voice" (NBC)
- "9-1-1" (Fox)
- "Bob Hearts Abishola" (CBS)
- "NCIS" (CBS)
September 21
- "The Resident" (FOX), now with less Emily VanCamp
- "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS)
- "New Amsterdam" (NBC)
September 22
- "Survivor" (CBS)
- "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" (NBC)
- "Masked Singer" (FOX)
- "The Goldbergs" (ABC), which is kicking off with a tribute to the late George Segal
- "The Conners" (ABC)
- "A Million Little Things" (ABC)
- "Dear White People" (Netflix)
September 23
- "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)
September 24
- "Dateline" (NBC)
September 26
- "The Simpsons" (FOX)
- "Bob's Burgers" (FOX)
- "The Rookie" (ABC)
September 27
- "The Good Doctor" (ABC)
September 30
- "Station 19" (ABC)
- "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
- "Big Sky" (ABC)
October TBD
- "Succession" (HBO)
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)
October 1
- "Blue Bloods" (CBS)
- "Magnum P.I." (CBS)
- "S.W.A.T." (CBS)
October 3
- "Call the Midwife" (PBS)
October 6
- "Tough As Nails" (CBS), but I wish it was "Amazing Race."
October 7
- "Young Sheldon" (CBS), who in season 5 can't be all that young anymore
- "Bull" (CBS)
October 8
- "Shark Tank" (ABC)
- "Nancy Drew" (CW)
- "Leverage: Redemption" (IMDb TV)
October 10
- "NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)
- "SEAL Team" (CBS)
October 13
- "Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)
- "Batwoman" (The CW)
- "The Sinner" (USA Network)
October 14
- "Project Runway" (Bravo)
October 15
- "You" (Netflix)
October 17
- "Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC)
October 21
- "The Blacklist" (NBC)
October 28
- "Walker" (The CW)
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.