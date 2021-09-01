Clear
When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The fall TV season is almost here, so what better time to highlight some of television's most-anticipated returns?

Call it a preview. Call it a calendar. Just don't call it comprehensive. Do you know how many TV shows exist right now?

September 2

  • "A.P. Bio" (Peacock)

September 3

  • "Billions" (Showtime)

September 7

  • "Queen Sugar" (OWN)

September 10

  • "Lucifer: The Final Season" (Netflix)

September 17

  • "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

September 20

  • "Dancing With the Stars" (ABC), this time with the show's first-ever same-sex dancing pair
  • "The Voice" (NBC)
  • "9-1-1" (Fox)
  • "Bob Hearts Abishola" (CBS)
  • "NCIS" (CBS)

September 21

  • "The Resident" (FOX), now with less Emily VanCamp
  • "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS)
  • "New Amsterdam" (NBC)

September 22

  • "Survivor" (CBS)
  • "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" (NBC)
  • "Masked Singer" (FOX)
  • "The Goldbergs" (ABC), which is kicking off with a tribute to the late George Segal
  • "The Conners" (ABC)
  • "A Million Little Things" (ABC)
  • "Dear White People" (Netflix)

September 23

  • "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)

September 24

  • "Dateline" (NBC)

September 26

  • "The Simpsons" (FOX)
  • "Bob's Burgers" (FOX)
  • "The Rookie" (ABC)

September 27

  • "The Good Doctor" (ABC)

September 30

  • "Station 19" (ABC)
  • "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)
  • "Big Sky" (ABC)

October TBD

  • "Succession" (HBO)
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

October 1

  • "Blue Bloods" (CBS)
  • "Magnum P.I." (CBS)
  • "S.W.A.T." (CBS)

October 3

  • "Call the Midwife" (PBS)

October 6

  • "Tough As Nails" (CBS), but I wish it was "Amazing Race."

October 7

  • "Young Sheldon" (CBS), who in season 5 can't be all that young anymore
  • "Bull" (CBS)

October 8

  • "Shark Tank" (ABC)
  • "Nancy Drew" (CW)
  • "Leverage: Redemption" (IMDb TV)

October 10

  • "NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)
  • "SEAL Team" (CBS)

October 13

  • "Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)
  • "Batwoman" (The CW)
  • "The Sinner" (USA Network)

October 14

  • "Project Runway" (Bravo)

October 15

  • "You" (Netflix)

October 17

  • "Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC)

October 21

  • "The Blacklist" (NBC)

October 28

  • "Walker" (The CW)

