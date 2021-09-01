Clear
Police confirm shooting and lockdown at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Claudia Dominguez, CNN

North Carolina's Winston-Salem police confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday that a shooting had occurred at Mount Tabor High School.

"Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available," the tweet said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says students are being transported to Robinhood Family YMCA in order to be reunited with their parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

