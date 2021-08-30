Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory View Alerts

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are empty nesters

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are every parent whose kids have left the house to start their own lives.

The couple shared a photo of themselves sitting on their couch after their youngest child headed off to the University of Michigan, writing on Instagram, "So far we are crushing this empty nest thing."

The couple have three kids, Lola, Michael and Joaquin.

Michael recently opened up about his parents becoming empty nesters.

"She already adopted a dog, so she's already been preparing," he told Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa jokingly told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that she had an idea of how she'd spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

In the meantime, they look a little crushed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events