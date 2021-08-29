Clear
BREAKING NEWS Breaking News Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Wind Advisory View Alerts

How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Lee, CNN

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says.

Ida's arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and is described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as "one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana in modern times." It tied as the state's most powerful storm ever with Hurricane Laura from last year and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856.

Witnesses describe "losing roofs" and hundreds of thousands are without power in the state.

Aid workers are on the ground helping with recovery. You can make a difference through the organizations listed here.

The Impact Your World team will continue to update this article as more ways to help become available.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events