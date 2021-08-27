Clear

Judge rules against Florida Gov. DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Leyla Santiago and Sara Weisfeldt, CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates in schools will not remain in place, Leon County's 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper ruled Friday.

The court said that under the law, the defendants "did not have the authority for a blanket mandatory ban against face mask policy, that does not provide a parental opt-out. They simply do not have that authority," the Judge said.

The order will not take effect until the written order is issued, Judge Cooper said. The court expected the written order to be issued early next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

