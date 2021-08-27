Manchester United stock soars on return of Ronaldo

Who says you can't go home again?

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is rejoining Manchester United, the British soccer club he played for from 2003 through 2009. The news sent shares of Manchester United, which is publicly traded in the United States, surging 8%.

Manchester United announced the news Friday in a tweet that said, "Welcome home, @Cristiano."

Ronaldo was widely expected to leave his current team, Italy's Juventus, this summer. But most of the speculation centered on him going to one of ManU's top rivals: Manchester City.

Ronaldo originally left Manchester United in 2009 to join Real Madrid. He departed that team in 2018 for Juventus.

It's been a busy summer for some of the worlds most famous soccer players. Argentine legend Lionel Messi left his longtime club, Barcelona, for Paris-Saint German earlier this month. Messi's current PSG teammate, France's Kylian Mbappé, could be reportedly moving to Real Madrid.

