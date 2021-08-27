Clear
After decades, ABBA has something coming

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Mamma Mia, here they go again.

ABBA has something coming, but we're not sure what.

The Swedish group has launched an ABBA Voyage site and is encouraging people to sign up to receive information.

The site looks to be going live September 2, according to a tweet sent from its verified account, which was retweeted by ABBA's official account.

Back in 2018, the four members of ABBA announced they had new music coming.

Those songs from Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus have been long delayed.

There had been a plan for a tour featuring their avatars, dubbed the "Abbatars."

The group is known for hits like "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me." ABBA's last studio album was released in 1982.

