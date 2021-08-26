Clear

Letitia Wright recuperating from minor injuries following incident on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set

Letitia Wright recuperating from minor injuries following incident on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Megan Thomas, CNN

Actress Letitia Wright was injured overnight during production of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a source close to the production tells CNN.

The news was first reported by Variety.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," a spokesperson for Marvel told the publication on Wednesday.

A representative for Wright told CNN on Thursday that she had been discharged from the hospital and was recuperating.

The incident took place while filming in Boston. Wright's injuries are not expected to impact the movie's production schedule, according to the source.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri, a Wakandan princess and accomplished inventor. Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel to the 2018 hit which starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the titular role.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events