Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hiker attacked by bear during solo outing in Denali National Park

Hiker attacked by bear during solo outing in Denali National Park

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

A hiker from Indiana was injured when attacked by a bear in Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska, officials said.

A statement from the park Tuesday says the unidentified 55-year-old man was hiking alone Monday in heavy fog when he was charged by a grizzly with two cubs nearby.

"He was able to deploy bear spray, but only after the bear had knocked him down," the park's statement said.

The man was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was last listed in stable condition with puncture wounds to the leg, ribs and shoulder.

Because the attack was believed to be an ordinary effort by the grizzly to defend the cubs, no action will be taken against the bear.

The area around the site of the attack is being closed to backcountry travel for one week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events