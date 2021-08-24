LSU to require proof of vaccination or negative PCR test at Tiger Stadium

Louisiana State University announced Tuesday that it will require all guests at Tiger Stadium who are 12 and older to provide either proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the venue.

The university cited "the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant" as the reason behind the latest requirements.

"As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community," LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a statement Tuesday.

"While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on game days, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted his thanks to the university "for helping keep fans safe in Tiger Stadium this year. You still have time to Geaux Get Vaccinated before kickoff!"

The policy will be in effect beginning on September 11.

LSU said a vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted as proof of vaccination status. The university will allow individuals inside who have only had one dose, the statement says.

