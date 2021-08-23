Clear

Netflix releases first look at 'Cowboy Bebop'

Netflix releases first look at 'Cowboy Bebop'

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" is right around the corner and the streaming network has just released a first look.

The photos show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Danielle Pineda.

The show is based on the 1998 Japanese anime series which is set in the year 2071 and follows the lives of the bounty hunting crew of a spaceship called "Bebop."

Production began in 2019, but was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Cowboy Bebop" will make its debut on November 19.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events