Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Natalie Andes, Hollie Silverman and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife are both hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both," the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) said in a statement Saturday. "Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines."

RPC is a Chicago-based international human and civil rights organization founded by Jackson, according to their website.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, are currently at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the statement said.

In February, the civil rights leader underwent successful surgery after being hospitalized for abdominal discomfort. In 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurological disorder with no cure.

Updates will be provided when they become available, according to RPC.

