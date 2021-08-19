Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Daniel Craig reportedly made more than $100 million thanks to streaming

Daniel Craig reportedly made more than $100 million thanks to streaming

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Daniel Craig may be sitting on big money.

According to a report from Variety, the James Bond franchise star "is walking off with north of $100 million thanks to the eye-popping sale of two sequels to Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out.' "

We are both shaken and stirred by that reported amount.

That figure comes courtesy a piece about how streaming services have literally upped the ante for big name stars.

His children reportedly don't have to worry about dealing with all that money.

"I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation," The Telegraph reported him as saying. "I think inheritance is quite distasteful."

"My philosophy is, get rid of it or give it away before you go."

CNN has reached out to reps for Craig for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events