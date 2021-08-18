Clear

Alyssa Milano passenger in car accident after her uncle suffered a medical incident while driving

Alyssa Milano passenger in car accident after her uncle suffered a medical incident while driving

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 12:21 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Stella Chan, CNN

Alyssa Milano was in a car accident on Tuesday.

The actress was uninjured but her uncle, who was driving, was taken to the hospital. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol [CHP] obtained by CNN, they were traveling on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, when there was a "medical issue" and her uncle "became unconscious."

Milano was picked up at the scene by her husband, David Bugliari, according to the CHP report.

"With the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane. During the medical emergency, the Ford drifted out of its traffic lane and struck a Black SUV which fled the collision scene. Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident and initiated CPR on the driver."

The report also states that two lanes of the highway were shut down for approximately 1.5 hours.

The status of Milano's uncle is currently unknown.

CNN has reached out to Milano for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events