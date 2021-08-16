Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Well, that was quick and yet not.

Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

Over the weekend Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

"Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel," he tweeted. "Woo hoo!! #irony."

The film's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own "Yuuuuuuuup."

In the movie Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events