Clear
BREAKING NEWS Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Madison City Schools to reevaluate school schedules due to COVID surge Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Girl, 7, killed in Chicago weekend of gun violence

Girl, 7, killed in Chicago weekend of gun violence

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

An unknown suspect shot two young girls, killing one and leaving the other "fighting for her life," as they sat in a parked vehicle on a Chicago street Sunday, according to police.

The suspect fired at the 7-year-old and 6-year-old at approximately 2:50 p.m. while they were in a car on the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The 6-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and the right armpit. The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and the torso. Both were transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where the 7-year-old was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old is "fighting for her life," police said.

At a news conference Sunday evening, Commander Brian McDermott, chief of operations -- patrol for Chicago Police Department, said the girls were sisters and that their mother had been putting them in the backseat of the car when they were shot.

He said police did not think the girls or their mother were intended targets of the shooting and asked for the public's help in finding their shooter or shooters.

"To say that I am sad and outraged would be an understatement," he said. "Too many young people have lost their lives in senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago."

As of Sunday evening, 42 people had been shot in Chicago over the weekend, four of them fatally, police said.

Shootings in Chicago have increased by 11% this year compared to 2020 and 63% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to an August 3 report by police.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events