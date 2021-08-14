Clear
7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Haiti

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

There have been fatalities and damage in Haiti after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday morning, Haiti's Civil Protection told CNN.

The earthquake was about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud and 13 kilometers deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

There is no tsunami warning, advisory or threat in the area, according to the USGS.

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on January 12, 2010, left between 220,000 and 300,000 people dead and injured hundreds of thousands more.

