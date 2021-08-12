Clear
Phish and Dead & Company will require proof of vaccination or negative Covid tests for upcoming shows

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Rock band Phish announced mid-tour a more stringent policy Thursday requiring ticketholders for their summer and fall tour dates provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, beginning with their shows at The Gorge in Washington later this month.

The foursome, known for their marathon jam sessions and longtime devoted festival followers, kicked off their summer tour in Rogers, Arkansas in July with a message to fans traveling: "The best thing you can possibly do before coming to a show is to GET VACCINATED!"

Taking the lyrics to their track "Down with Disease" to a new level, now they say without proof of vaccination, ticketholders going to multiple shows at the same venue will need to present one negative Covid-19 test, adding the tests must have been taken within 48-hours prior to the concert, according to their verified Instagram page. Specific guidelines for Phish shows in Stateline, NV, Eugene, OR and Las Vegas will be forthcoming, the band said in their post.

The more stringent requirement comes at a time when the entertainment industry is showing signs of added and adapted protocols as the Delta variant is sparking concern across the country with case counts and hospitalizations on the rise.

Dead and Company -- the band whose moniker and musicians borrow from the Grateful Dead with additions including John Mayer -- announced this week they too will be requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test for concertgoers on select dates.

Both groups say children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative test.

The-CNN-Wire
