The first trailer for 'The Smurfs' reboot is super smurfy

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 12:41 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 12:41 PM
Posted By: By Megan Thomas, CNN

Remember those smurfy Saturday mornings from your childhood, (now grown and tired) children of the '80s?

If not, the first trailer for "The Smurfs" reboot will take you back there.

Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and their nemesis Gargamel have all returned in a new CGI-animated series for Nickelodeon.

The show looks to have stayed true-blue to the original, with the welcome addition of a new tribe of girl smurfs, led by a brave and wise matriarch named Willow. Which means Smurfette finally has some girls in her corner.

"The Smurfs" debut Friday, September 10 on Nickelodeon.

