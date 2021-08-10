US Open Tennis Tournament Fast Facts

Here's a look at the US Open Tennis Tournament.

It is held annually at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York. It is the only Grand Slam tennis championship held in North America.

August 30-September 12, 2021 - The US Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place.

August 31-September 13, 2020 - The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place. Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka and Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Zverev, becoming the first player in the Open Era to rally from two sets down and win.

Other Facts

The US Open is one of four "Grand Slam" tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the French Open.

Matches are in five categories: men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

Since 1978, the matches have been played on a hard-court surface covered with "DecoTurf" artificial grass.

The total prize money compensation for 2020 is $53,402,000. $3 million is awarded to the men's and women's singles champions.

Playing in Most Singles Finals

Bill Tilden (men's) - 10 - (1918-25, 1927, 1929)

Molla B. Mallory (women's) - 10 - (1915-18, 1920-24, 1926)

Playing in Most Doubles Finals

Fred B. Alexander - 10 - (1900, 1905-11, 1917-18)

Margaret Osbourne duPont - 15 - (1941-50, 1953-57)

Winner of Most Men's Singles Championships

Pre-1968 - Richard Sears, Bill Tilden, Bill Larned (tied with 7)

Post-1968 - Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer (tied with 5)

Winner of Most Women's Singles Championships

Pre-1968 - Molla B. Mallory (8)

Post-1968 - Chris Evert, Serena Williams (tied with 6)

Timeline

1881 - Begins as a men's tournament open only to members of the US National Lawn Tennis Association. The competition is held at the Newport Casino in Rhode Island. Richard Sears is the first champion.

1887 - Ellen Hansel is the first female singles winner.

1968 - The "Open Era" begins, as professionals are allowed to compete with amateurs. The name of the competition changes from the US Championships to the US Open. The first US Open singles champions are Arthur Ashe and Virginia Wade.

1973 - The US Open becomes the first Grand Slam tournament to offer equal prize money to male and female winners.

1978 - The National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park becomes the site of the US Open.

1997 - The stadium used for the tournament inside the USTA National Tennis Center is named Arthur Ashe Stadium.

2006 - The USTA National Tennis Center facility is renamed the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

2016 - A retractable roof is added to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new grandstand stadium is built at the USTA Tennis Center for the 2016 tournament. The additions are part of ongoing renovations announced in 2013.

