$180,000 reward and billboard campaign part of effort to solve shootings of 3 children

Minnesota officials are offering a reward of up to $180,000 for information that solves the shootings of three children.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Monday announced the reward as well as a billboard campaign about it.

Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot while jumping on a trampoline and Aniya Allen, 6, was shot in the head while in the backseat of her family's car eating McDonald's. Ten-year-old LaDavionne Garrett Jr. is recovering after he was shot, his family said at the news conference Monday.

The three were shot within a span of a few weeks from late April to mid-May.

"We fully believe that there are people that have information that could aid us in solving these senseless crimes that occurred, and that is why this reward is being announced today," said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

Minneapolis Police are investigating the cases.

"I want to make sure that our city understands that our families, they need a sense of closure. They have not received that yet. As peace officers who have taken a sworn oath to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, to protect our most precious resources, our children, we need to get closure on this as well," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said.

BCA Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges spoke to the suspect or suspects directly.

"I know that pain. It's got to be getting to you. I'm pretty sure you can't sleep, you can't eat. You've probably figured out by now that drugs and alcohol won't subside that pain. That pain, it's going to eat at you like a cancer," Hodges said. "The only way you can relieve that pain is to do what you know is right, what we all know is right ... and turn yourself in."

Aniya's grandfather K.G. Wilson said, "It's time to make things right with God, these families, and the community that cares, and to save somebody else's child, maybe even yours."

