NBA Wizards-Pacers Summer League game postponed due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols

The NBA Summer League game between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers has been postponed due to the league's health and safety protocols.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with tonight's game against the Pacers," the league said in a press release Sunday.

The Summer League tournament is set to tip-off on Sunday; no announcement has been made regarding the seven other games on the schedule.

Last year, the NBA canceled the 2020 Summer League tournament at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas due to Covid-19 concerns.

