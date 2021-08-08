Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews respond to Huntsville apartment fire Full Story

5 injured in New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street

5 injured in New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street

Posted: Aug 8, 2021 7:51 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones, Amir Vera and Alta Spells, CNN

Five people were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Sunday, city police said.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, where crime scene tape could still be seen late Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department initially reported the shooting was in the 1100 block of Bourbon Street.

At least three of the four victims suffered a graze wound, police said, and injuries to all four were considered non-life-threatening.

Police said they later discovered a fifth victim, a man with a gunshot wound to the calf.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody in relation to the shooting, NOPD said in a statement to CNN.

This is the second weekend in a row that a shooting took place on Bourbon Street. A shooting near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Street left five people injured in the early hours of August 1, police tweeted.

Police arrested two men in connection with the August 1 shooting and identified one of them as a shooter in the incident.

A third suspect is still wanted on charges of illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice, according to a police news release.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events