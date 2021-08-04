Lizzo started a rumor she's pregnant with Chris Evans' baby and he loves it

Lizzo and Chris Evans are having lots of fun with their very public flirtation.

In her latest move, the singer posted a TikTok pretending to be pregnant with Captain America's baby.

"This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child," she said. "But since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're going to have a little America."

Apparently Evans found it funny. On Aug. 2, Lizzo shared some DM's from the movie star.

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "My mother will be so happy lol. "(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)."

Lizzo then told her followers she "secured the child support bag!!!!!"

She wrote: "OMG YALL—HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!"i

This all started back in April, when Lizzo sent Evans a direct message and woke up to tell her followers, "Don't drink and DM, kids..." she wrote alongside a TikTok message to him.

Evans replied, "No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji]," he replied, "god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]."

Evans also sent her a message for her birthday, writing, "Happy birthday!! Heard you're in Vegas celebrating, I'm jealous :) Have fun!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.