Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recreate their first date for 10-year anniversary

If there was an award for the cutest anniversary idea, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would win.

The actors went back to the spot where they had their very first date over the weekend, O Ya, a sushi restaurant in Boston.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story. "No restaurant means more to us."

She also joked in a caption written on the photo that they were "in much more comfortable shoes" than during their first date a decade ago.

Reynolds also posted a pic from the evening on his Instagram with a cheeky caption writing, "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date," in reference to him falling in line behind their three daughters.

The couple met while filming the "Green Lantern" in 2010. They married in 2012 and are clearly still going strong.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.