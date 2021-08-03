Clear

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events