Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

Patrick Mahomes is not letting this year be all about Tom Brady.

Months after the Tampa Bay Bucaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV and Brady's rookie card became the most expensive trading card in football history, a Mahomes card is taking that title.

Mahomes' 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield autographed rookie card just sold for $4.3 million, according to online auction house PWCC, which brokered the deal.

That's the highest price ever paid for a football card, according to the trading card marketplace. It shattered the $3.1 million paid this year for a Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto, PWCC said in an Instagram post.

LJ's Card Shop made the record-breaking purchase. It called the card "truly a piece of art" and said it was "honored to add this card to our collection," according to a tweet by PWCC.

Mahomes had few words in response to the milestone. "My goodness," he tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events