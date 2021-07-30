Clear
Multiple people injured after Boston transit trains collide

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

Multiple people were reported injured Friday after the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority said two trains collided with one another on the Commonwealth Avenue rail line in Boston.

Twenty-three people have been transported to hospitals for injuries that are not life-threatening after the accident Friday evening, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire department.

The authority said the collision involved two Green Line trains near Babcock Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

