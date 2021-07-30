Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Dolly Parton supports Britney Spears and can relate

Dolly Parton supports Britney Spears and can relate

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Dolly Parton has weighed in on the #FreeBritney movement.

During an appearance Thursday on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the legendary country star was asked about Britney Spears and her conservatorship battle.

"Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business," Parton said. "I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl and I only wish her the best."

Spears has been fighting to end having her father, Jamie Spears, legally control her life and career.

Parton said she gets it.

"I understand all those crazy things," she said. "I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own.

"I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

So, to sum it all up it sounds like Parton hopes life treats Spears kind and she hopes she has all she dreams of. We will always love you, Dolly Parton.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events