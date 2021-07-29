Clear
Travis Scott drops surprise new Fragment merch

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Travis Scott has dropped surprise new Fragment merchandise.

It comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1's. Scott announced the collection with in a video post to Instagram, which features Hiroshi Fujiwara, Fragment's creator.

In the video, Scott is seen answering a call inside a phone booth in the pouring rain.

"It was just my imagination. Well... a Fragment of it @fujiwarahiroshi @cactusjack @jumpman23" he captioned the video.

The surprise collection features an assortment of graphic tees with colorful graffiti, sweatshirts and jackets.

There are also accessories including hats, bags, socks, key chains and a rug.

Prices range from $24 for a keychain to $925 for a leather letterman jacket.

The collection is available now on Scott's website.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Travis Scott for Fragment will be on sale globally August 13.

