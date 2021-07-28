Clear

Pfizer data suggest third dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant

Pfizer data suggest third dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

A third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the Delta variant -- beyond the protection afforded by the standard two doses, suggests new data released by Pfizer on Wednesday.

The data posted online, which are expected to be discussed in a company earnings call on Wednesday morning, suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant in people ages 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose.

Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.

There's "estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers wrote in the Pfizer data slides.

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

The data also show that antibody levels are much higher after a third dose than a second dose against the original coronavirus variant and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events