Boeing returns to profitability

Boeing returned to profitability in the second quarter, posting net income for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Boeing earned $567 million in the quarter, compared to a $2.4 billion loss a year earlier. Analysts had forecast another loss of $161 million, and had not expected Boeing to return to profitability until later this year.

But revenue of $17 billion exceeded estimates by nearly $500 million, helping to lift results.

The pandemic destroyed demand for flying and new passenger jets, but travel is slowly returning to normal.

