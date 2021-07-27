Clear
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer: There's something strange in the neighborhood

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:31 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 2:31 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

There's something weird going on in the trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and it don't look good. But the movie does.

In the next chapter in the "Ghostbusters" universe, director Jason Reitman delivers a story about a broke single mom (Carrie Coon) who moves her two kids (Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) to a small town with a connection to their past.

The trailer shows the kids unearthing relics from "Ghostbusters" past just in time. There's strange happenings in their new hometown, and they might need the wisdom (and gear) their grandfather left behind in order to stop it.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts are set to reprise their roles from the original films.

Reitman co-wrote the script along with Gil Kenan.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is set for release in November, after having been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

