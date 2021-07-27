Ellen Burstyn to reprise her role in new 'The Exorcist' trilogy

A new trilogy continuing the story of "The Exorcist" will have original star Ellen Burstyn reprising her role of Chris MacNeil, a mom whose daughter Regan, played by Linda Blair, begins exhibiting strange behavior.

Burstyn, who was nominated for an Oscar for the role, will start alongside "Hamilton" actor Leslie Odom Jr. as a father tracking MacNeil down when his daughter is possessed.

The first film in the series is set to be released in October 2023. The next two may be scheduled for streaming.

The film is not a remake of the original, instead the new films will be a continuation of the 1973 horror classic.

The film remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Based on a 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty, it was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Burstyn recently starred in "Pieces of a Woman" and will be in the Showtime series "The First Lady" alongside Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson and Kiefer Sutherland.

David Gordon Green, who directed the new "Halloween" trilogy, is signed on to direct.

