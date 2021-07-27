Olympics schedule and events to watch Tuesday

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue Tuesday. Here just some of the events that viewers can enjoy watching. (Don't forget: Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.)

Women's Gymnastics: Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and the rest of Team USA compete in the team final. It began at 6:45 a.m.. ET, but there will also be a primetime airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Swimming: Katie Ledecky will compete in the 200m freestyle final at 9:41 p.m. ET and the 1500m freestyle final at 10:54 p.m. ET -- both on NBC. It's the first time women have competed in the 1500 freestyle at the Olympics.

Men's Basketball: Heading into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Team USA will go up against Iran at 12:40 a.m. ET on NBC Sports.

Cycling: The women's time trial begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, with coverage airing at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC. The men's time trial kicks off at 1 a.m. ET.

Tennis: It's a big day for tennis, with events including the men's second-round singles, women's third-round singles, and quarterfinals in men's and women's doubles that began airing at 7 a.m. ET on the Olympic Channel.

Audiences can also watch the games through the NBC Sports app or various subscription services that offer live-TV options, including Hulu, YouTube and CNN parent AT&T.

Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule.

