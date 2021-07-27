Clear
Chicago police superintendent blames gun violence on courts releasing violent offenders

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Brad Parks, CNN

Chicago's police superintendent Monday blamed the court system for another spate of deadly weekend shootings in the city, saying judges are releasing violent offenders to Chicago's detriment.

About 70 people were shot -- at least 12 of whom died -- in shootings in the city from Friday evening through Sunday, city police said Monday.

When a reporter asked what police could do differently to address shooting like these, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown pointed to the courts at a news conference Monday.

"Ask the courts: Why are you releasing violent people -- dangerous people that Chicago police officers arrest and charge -- back into these communities to create this environment of lawlessness that we're seeing here?" Brown said.

"What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe," Brown said.

