Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Simone Biles withdraws from women's team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles withdraws from women's team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women's team gymnastic team event, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed to CNN.

She withdrew from the women's team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer.

She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA's second apparatus.

Instead, Jordan Chiles is warming up.

Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events