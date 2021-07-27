Clear

First person charged under Hong Kong national security law found guilty on two charges

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Chermaine Lee, CNN

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession on Tuesday, becoming the first person convicted under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law.

The three-judge panel at the High Court found Tong guilty of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers, injuring three, while carrying a large banner emblazoned with a popular anti-government protest slogan, on July 1, 2020, just a day after the national security law was imposed.

Tong faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment over the charges.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

