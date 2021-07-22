Clear
BREAKING NEWS State: All of North Alabama, most of Alabama at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Megan Fox quit drinking years ago after getting belligerent at the Golden Globes

Megan Fox quit drinking years ago after getting belligerent at the Golden Globes

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Megan Fox may not remember a great deal from the 2009 Golden Globe Awards, but she does know she "got in a lot of trouble" for things she said on the red carpet while tipsy.

During a recent appearance on "Who What Wear" the "Till Death" star revisited some of her past looks, including the Ralph Lauren gown she donned at that awards show.

After lamenting that she's not a fan of the pulled back hair look she had that evening, she tells the story of being "sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers."

"At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of like Moet champagne on the table," Fox said. "I went through...multiple glasses of that."

"And now I don't drink and this is why," she continued, and added that she was "belligerent" and said some things on the red carpet after that she should not have.

"I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event," Fox said. "I don't remember why, but I know that I did, you can look that up."

We did and you can watch the video interview she's probably referencing here. Warning it contains some offensive language.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events