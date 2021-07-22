Clear
TikTok, Biden administration agree to drop litigation over Trump-era app store ban

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: By Brian Fung, CNN Business

TikTok and the US government agreed on Wednesday to drop a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's attempt to ban the short-form video app from US app stores.

In a filing in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the two sides said they had mutually agreed the suit should be dismissed.

The move follows President Joe Biden's decision to rescind then-President Donald Trump's 2020 executive order targeting TikTok. Biden replaced that order with a more sweeping one that addresses apps linked to foreign adversaries including China.

As a result of Biden's reversal of Trump's order, Trump's proposed app store ban became moot. TikTok is still negotiating with the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States on a plan to address security concerns surrounding the data of US users.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

