Dolly Parton just recreated her 1978 Playboy cover

Dolly Parton just recreated her 1978 Playboy magazine cover for her husband's birthday.

The country music legend, now 75, did the shoot as a present for her spouse, Carl Thomas Dean, and shared it with fans on social media.

"You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton says, describing her bunny outfit. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

She continued: "I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

While she joked that she was "kind of a little butterball" in her previous Playboy cover, in this one she says she's "string cheese."

In the clip, Parton surprised Dean with the new framed cover. "You think Playboy ought to pay for at least the photo shoot? I do!" she joked.

The original cover Parton appeared on was released in 1978.

