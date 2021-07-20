Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Texas authorities search for a suspect in apparent quadruple homicide

Texas authorities search for a suspect in apparent quadruple homicide

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Claire Colbert and Tina Burnside, CNN

A manhunt is underway for a suspect in what appears to be a quadruple homicide near Tyler, Texas.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson tells CNN that they received a call just before 8 a.m. of a person deceased outside of a home in New Summerfield, Texas. When deputies arrived, they found a body in the driveway. Upon further investigation, three additional bodies were discovered inside the home.

Dickson says the victims, who were all adults, were shot.

It is unclear the relationship of the victims; however, the sheriff says they all lived at the property.

Authorities have identified a person of interest and are looking for that person, Dickson said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events