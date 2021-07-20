Dow bounces back after biggest drop of the year

Wall Street opened higher Tuesday, rebounding a miserable trading session at the start of the week when the Dow logged its worst day since October.

The Dow opened 0.4%, or 125 points higher Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite opened up 0.4%.

Investors have grown increasingly worried about rising Covid-19 cases as the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the globe. Stocks of airlines and cruise operators fell sharply Monday as investors feared what rising coronavirus cases could do to the recovering economy.

But stocks remain close to their all-time highs, and there aren't many other places to make money at the moment. Bond yields are tumbling as investors pour money into safe-haven US Treasuries. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell further to about 1.14% around the time of the opening bell.

