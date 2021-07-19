Clear
6 injured in a Texas home explosion that damaged 2 other houses

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Raja Razek, CNN

Six people were injured due to a home explosion in Plano, Texas, that also damaged two other homes, according to Plano Fire-Rescue Lt. Daniel Daly.

Three people were taken to the hospital, Daly said.

The house appears to have significant damage, Daly said. The severity of the damage to the other two homes wasn't immediately clear.

Plano Fire-Rescue tweeted earlier that the cause of the explosion wasn't clear.

Gas in the neighborhood is shut off, Daly said.

