Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: See who won

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: See who won

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The Daytime Emmys handed out its awards over the weekend, announcing winners in the children's and animation and lifestyle categories in two live-streamed events.

Saturday's ceremony was hosted by Raven-Symone. The fiction and lifestyle ceremony was hosted by Loni Love on Sunday.

Winners included the Netflix series "Dash & Lily," Zac Efron for outstanding daytime program host for his Netflix series, "Down to Earth with Zac Efron," and "Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time."

"Jeopardy" writer Michele Loud dedicated the award to late host Alex Trebek.

Mark Hamill won for outstanding performer in a preschool animated program for his role as Vuli in "Elena of Avalor."

Lupita Nyong'o won outstanding limited performance in a children's program for "Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices."

Sophie Grace took home outstanding younger performer in a children's program for her role in "The Baby-Sitters Club."

The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m.

See the full list of winners here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events